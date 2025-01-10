Macy's Inc. (( M Quick Quote M - Free Report) has confirmed the closure of 66 underperforming stores as part of its Bold New Chapter strategy announced last February. This initiative aims to restore the company’s path to sustainable, profitable sales growth by closing around 150 low-performing locations over the next three years. These closures will help Macy’s shift its focus to investing in the remaining 350 “go-forward” stores through fiscal 2026. The closures are part of M’s broader effort to adapt to evolving consumer behavior and a competitive retail landscape. With customers having endless options in where and how they shop, Macy’s aims to meet their expectations by delivering improved in-store and online experiences. M Stock Past Three-Month Performance
Image: Bigstock
Macy's Confirms 66 Store Closures as Part of Bold New Chapter Strategy
Macy's Inc. ((M - Free Report) has confirmed the closure of 66 underperforming stores as part of its Bold New Chapter strategy announced last February. This initiative aims to restore the company’s path to sustainable, profitable sales growth by closing around 150 low-performing locations over the next three years. These closures will help Macy’s shift its focus to investing in the remaining 350 “go-forward” stores through fiscal 2026.
The closures are part of M’s broader effort to adapt to evolving consumer behavior and a competitive retail landscape. With customers having endless options in where and how they shop, Macy’s aims to meet their expectations by delivering improved in-store and online experiences.
M Stock Past Three-Month Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Macy’s Focus on Stronger Stores & Retail Innovation
The Bold New Chapter strategy focuses on channeling resources to enhance the performance of the company’s most productive locations. Investments in the First 50 pilot stores have already demonstrated significant success, achieved three consecutive quarters of sales growth and set new records for customer satisfaction. These stores showcase improved product assortments, upgraded services and a modernized shopping environment.
Building on these results, Macy’s is implementing similar upgrades across its go-forward locations to ensure a consistent and elevated customer experience nationwide. At the same time, the company is strengthening its digital capabilities to provide a seamless connection between physical stores and online shopping platforms, catering to the diverse preferences of its customer base.
M Supports Customers Through Transition
While the decision to close stores is never easy, Macy’s remains committed to supporting customers throughout this transition. Tools like the Customer FAQ and Store Locator available on its website are designed to provide clear and detailed information about go-forward stores, helping customers stay informed and connected to the brand.
M’s approach underscores the importance of transparency and a customer-first mindset. By reallocating resources to its strongest locations and digital operations, the company is positioning itself for long-term success while maintaining a focus on delivering value and convenience to shoppers.
Macy’s Poised for Sustainable Growth
In 2025, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is well-prepared to build on the momentum generated by the Bold New Chapter strategy. By focusing on high-performing stores, enhancing digital platforms and continuously improving the shopping experience, Macy’s is creating a stronger foundation for growth in an increasingly dynamic retail environment. This comprehensive plan reflects Macy’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence and meeting the evolving customer needs.
In the past three months, shares of this omnichannel retailer have gained 1.6% compared with the Zacks Retail - Regional Department Stores industry’s 6.1% growth.
