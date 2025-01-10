Quantum Computing, Bitcoin and AI: 5 Hot Stocks to Start 2025

VIDEO (0:30) - Where Should You Be Investing In The Beginning of 2025? (3:00) - Tracey’s Top Picks To Keep OnYour Radar Right Now (19:15) - Episode Roundup: IONQ, QBTS, RGTI, BBAI, MSTR Poodcast@Zacks.com
Welcome to Episode #429 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey is going solo to talk about 5 of the hottest stocks of the last three months. They were hot to end 2024 and many remain near their highs to start 2025.
What Are the Hot Industries to Start 2025?
These five stocks are in the hottest industries on Wall Street to start 2025: quantum computing, Bitcoin in cryptocurrencies, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Tracey looks at their stock charts, their earnings estimates and revisions, what their Zacks Rank is and if they are making any earnings.
They aren’t for the faint of heart as their stock charts are volatile. Some of the quantum computing stocks have taken tumbles of over 20% in a single trading session already in 2025. But if you are looking for red-hot stocks to start the year, these 5 fit the bill.
5 Hot Stocks to Start 2025
1. IonQ, Inc. (IONQ - Free Report)
IonQ is developing quantum computers. As of Jan 7, 2025, the stock was up 422% over the prior 3 months as quantum computing stocks became popular with investors. IonQ now has a market cap of $6.5 billion.
IonQ does not have positive earnings. It’s expected to lose $1.15 in 2025, which is an earnings decline of 33.7% as IonQ is expected to lose $0.86 per share in 2024.
Should IonQ be on your 2025 short list if you are interested in investing in quantum computing?
2. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS - Free Report)
D-Wave Quantum claims on its website that it’s the only company in the world building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. The stock has been red-hot the last 3 months. As of Jan 7, 2025, shares of D-Wave have gained 934.6% during the prior 90 days.
D-Wave also has negative earnings but they are moving in the right direction. It’s expected to lose $0.38 in 2025, but that is earnings growth of 8.5% over 2024.
Should D-Wave, another quantum computing company, be on your 2025 short list?
3. Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI - Free Report)
Rigetti Computing’s “mission” is to build the most power quantum computers. It has a market cap of $1.9 billion.
As of Jan 7, 2025, shares of Rigetti Computing had skyrocketed 2,324% over the prior 3 months. But it, too, does not have positive earnings. Rigetti is expected to lose $0.28 per share in 2025. However, that’s earnings growth of 17.7% as it is expected to lose $0.34 in 2024.
After such a massive rally, is Rigetti Computing now too hot to handle in 2025?
4. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI - Free Report)
BigBear.ai provides AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, digital identity, and supply chain management. It has a market cap of $831 million. BigBear.ai was recently awarded a position on the U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) OASIS+ Unrestricted Multiple Agency Contract.
As of Jan 7, 2025, shares of BigBear.ai were up 165.5% in the prior 3 months. Revenue is expected to rise 15.3% in 2025, but earnings will still be negative. The 2025 Zacks Consensus Estimate is looking for a loss of $0.20. But that’s still up 73.3% from 2024’s Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.75.
Should an AI services provider like BigBear.ai be on your 2025 short list?
5. MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR - Free Report)
MicroStrategy is now, for all intents and purposes, a holding company for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. It no longer has a Zacks Rank and Zacks.com has no earnings estimates. Investors and traders now use MicroStrategy as a proxy for Bitcoin.
As of Jan 7, 2025, shares of MicroStrategy had jumped 86% in the prior 3 months as the price of Bitcoin rose to new highs over $100,000.
Is it time to get into the Bitcoin trade in 2025 by buying MicroStrategy?
What Else Do You Need to Know About the Hottest Stocks to Start 2025?
Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.