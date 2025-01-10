Buy These 3 Top Stocks Poised for a Breakout: ASUR, GRNT, PRTH

Looking for stocks fluctuating within a specific band, known as breakout stocks, is an active investing strategy. When selecting breakout stocks, it is recommended to sell if prices drop below the lower band and hold for potential gains if they exceed the upper band.
To that end,
Asure Software, Inc. ( ASUR Quick Quote ASUR - Free Report) , Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. ( GRNT Quick Quote GRNT - Free Report) and Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. ( PRTH Quick Quote PRTH - Free Report) have been selected as the breakout stocks for today. Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks
To select the right breakout stock, one has first to calculate its support and resistance level. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades within a considerable period.
In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. Most traders are willing to go long on the stock at the resistance level, meaning they would like to add them to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.
Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?
The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.
For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the established trading channel is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study.
Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.
Screening Criteria Using Research Wizard:
•
Percentage price change over four weeks between 10% and 20% (Stocks showing considerable price increases but whose gains are not excessive.)
•
Current Price /52-Week High greater than or equal to 0.9 (Stocks trading 90% close to their 52-week highs.)
•
Zacks Rank less than or equal to #2 (Only Strong Buy or Buy rated stocks can get through.)
Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
•
Beta for 60 months less than or equal to 2
(Stocks that move more than the broader market but within a reasonable limit.)
•
Current price less than or equal to $20 (Stocks reasonably priced.)
These criteria narrow the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only nine. Here are the top three stocks:
Asure Software
Asure Software provides cloud-based HCM software solutions in the United States. ASUR has an expected earnings growth rate of 142.9% for the current quarter. It has a Zacks Rank #2.
Granite Ridge Resources
Granite Ridge Resources is a scaled, non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. GRNT has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.7% for the next quarter. It has a Zacks Rank #2.
Priority Technology
Priority Technology operates as a payment technology company in the United States. PRTH has an expected earnings growth rate of 68.3% for the current year. It has a Zacks Rank #1.
You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading.
The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks' portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.