Image: Bigstock
OneSpan (OSPN) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know
OneSpan (OSPN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.28, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the internet security company had lost 3.29% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, OneSpan is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.11%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, OneSpan possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, OneSpan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.07, which means OneSpan is trading at a discount to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
