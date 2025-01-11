We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $108.29, indicating a -0.97% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.
The company's stock has dropped by 6.77% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
The upcoming earnings release of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.78, indicating a 7900% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.65 billion, up 30.4% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.07, so one might conclude that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.