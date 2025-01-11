We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Skechers (SKX) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Skechers (SKX - Free Report) ending at $70.09, denoting a +1.13% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.
Shares of the shoe company witnessed a loss of 1.13% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 4.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
The upcoming earnings release of Skechers will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.73, marking a 30.36% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.22 billion, up 13.04% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Skechers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Skechers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Skechers is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.36. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.36.
We can additionally observe that SKX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.71.
The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.