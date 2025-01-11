We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Organon (OGN) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Organon (OGN - Free Report) ending at $15.85, denoting a -0.94% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.54% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 4.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Organon in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.87, marking a 1.14% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.57 billion, down 1.87% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Organon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Organon is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Organon is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.91. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.02 of its industry.
Investors should also note that OGN has a PEG ratio of 0.82 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.