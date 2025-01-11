We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CleanSpark (CLSK) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with CleanSpark (CLSK - Free Report) standing at $10.09, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.54% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 18.17% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 3.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CleanSpark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.09, indicating a 350% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $151.88 million, reflecting a 105.82% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
CLSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $788.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +169.23% and +108.14%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CleanSpark. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. CleanSpark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, CleanSpark is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 56.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.96.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.