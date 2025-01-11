We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $547.47, indicating a +0.63% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.13% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 5.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.76, marking a 10% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.21 billion, up 14.53% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 69.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.6.
We can additionally observe that ISRG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.71. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.