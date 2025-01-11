We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Albemarle (ALB) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $86.53, demonstrating a -0.97% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.63%.
Shares of the specialty chemicals company have depreciated by 15.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 10.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Albemarle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 12, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.37, down 120% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.4 billion, indicating a 40.69% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.08% lower. As of now, Albemarle holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, Albemarle is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.73. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.87 for its industry.
Investors should also note that ALB has a PEG ratio of 3.05 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Chemical - Diversified industry stood at 0.9 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, finds itself in the bottom 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.