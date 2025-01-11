We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SkyWest (SKYW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $111.08, demonstrating a +0.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.
The regional airline's shares have seen an increase of 3.54% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 5.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SkyWest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.77, showcasing a 321.43% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $903.97 million, indicating a 20.24% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SkyWest. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. SkyWest is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SkyWest has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.27 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.2.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.