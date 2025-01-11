We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) ending at $570, denoting a -1.27% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.
The maker of stun guns and body cameras's shares have seen a decrease of 9.28% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
The upcoming earnings release of Axon Enterprise will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.51, signifying a 34.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $567.56 million, indicating a 31.34% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Axon Enterprise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, Axon Enterprise is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 88.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.23.
We can also see that AXON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.