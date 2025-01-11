We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vital Farms (VITL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) ending at $40.13, denoting a +1.9% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 6.46% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 5.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vital Farms in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.15, showcasing a 11.76% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $160.4 million, reflecting a 18.11% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vital Farms currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Vital Farms is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.7, so one might conclude that Vital Farms is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 207, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
