MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) standing at $48.35, reflecting a -0.27% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.63%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.37% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MPLX LP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect MPLX LP to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.06 billion, up 3.01% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MPLX LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, MPLX LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.97, which means MPLX LP is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that MPLX has a PEG ratio of 2.82 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MPLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.37 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.