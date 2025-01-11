We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) standing at $1.11, reflecting a -0.89% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 4.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.46%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $101.65 million, indicating a 12.25% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $414.88 million, which would represent changes of +50.63% and -18.11%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.