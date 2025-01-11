We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $26.91, indicating a -1.64% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 21.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Rocket Lab USA, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $129.92 million, up 116.57% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 17.36% upward. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.