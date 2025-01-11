We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.14, moving -2% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.67, showcasing a 1.47% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $242 million, up 551.91% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Annaly Capital Management holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Annaly Capital Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.8.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.