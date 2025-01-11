We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Griffon (GFF) Fell More Than Broader Market
Griffon (GFF - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $70.76, indicating a -1.94% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.54% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the garage door and building products maker had lost 8.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's loss of 4.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Griffon in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.28, marking a 19.63% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $640 million, showing a 0.49% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.51 per share and a revenue of $2.62 billion, signifying shifts of +7.62% and -0.1%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Griffon. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Griffon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Griffon is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.99, so one might conclude that Griffon is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.