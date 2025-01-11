We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MongoDB (MDB) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know
MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $245.22, indicating a -1.39% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.54% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had lost 13.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MongoDB in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.64, reflecting a 25.58% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $517.57 million, up 13.01% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.03 per share and a revenue of $1.98 billion, representing changes of -9.01% and +17.39%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MongoDB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.7% higher. Right now, MongoDB possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, MongoDB is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 82.21. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.07.
Investors should also note that MDB has a PEG ratio of 4.76 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.18.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MDB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.