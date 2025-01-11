We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enviri (NVRI) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enviri (NVRI - Free Report) closed at $8.42, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.54% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial services company had gained 12.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 3.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enviri in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.09, indicating a 28.57% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $584.3 million, up 10.49% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enviri. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 30% lower. At present, Enviri boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
With respect to valuation, Enviri is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 120.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.05, so one might conclude that Enviri is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.