We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Samsara Inc. (IOT) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Samsara Inc. (IOT - Free Report) ending at $43.78, denoting a -0.91% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.2%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 75% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $335.53 million, indicating a 21.45% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion, which would represent changes of +214.29% and +31.92%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Samsara Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Samsara Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 197.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.07, which means Samsara Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.