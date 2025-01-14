Southern's Unit Restores Power to Thousands After Winter Storm

Southern Company's ( SO Quick Quote SO - Free Report) subsidiary, Georgia Power, has demonstrated impressive resilience and speed in its efforts to restore power to customers in the aftermath of Winter Storm Cora, a major weather event that wreaked havoc across North Georgia. The storm, which brought heavy snow, freezing rain and ice to the region, left thousands without power. However, SO’s largest electric subsidiary's rapid response and the use of cutting-edge smart-grid technologies have allowed it to restore power to more than 230,000 customers since the storm’s onset. Impact of Winter Storm Cora
Winter Storm Cora hit North Georgia with force, causing significant damage to infrastructure. Falling trees, ice accumulation on power lines and frozen branches led to widespread outages, particularly in Alpharetta, Jonesboro and Atlanta, where the storm’s impact was most severe. SO’s unit response teams were prepared for such an event, with crews pre-positioned and ready to go as soon as weather conditions allowed for safe operations. As of Saturday morning, fewer than 60,000 customers were still without power, a testament to the company’s quick actions and advanced planning.
Smart Grid Technology Speeds Up Repairs
A big part of Georgia Power’s success in restoring power quickly is its use of smart grid technology. This system helps the company detect outages more quickly and identify which areas need attention first. With smart meters and real-time data, it can assess the situation immediately, allowing the company to dispatch repair crews faster and reduce downtime for customers.
The smart grid also helps prevent small issues from turning into bigger problems. It allows SO’s division, Georgia Power, to spot faults early and fix them before they escalate, improving overall system reliability.
Pre-Positioned Crews for Faster Response
Another key to SO’s subsidiary, fast recovery is its practice of pre-positioning crews in likely storm-affected areas. By having teams stationed in strategic locations before the storm hits, SO’s unit can respond quickly once conditions are safe. After Winter Storm Cora passed, its first step was to send out damage assessment teams to evaluate the situation and figure out what resources were needed for repairs. Once the damage was assessed, crews were sent to fix downed lines, clear debris and address any other hazards.
Overcoming Challenges
Despite the swift response, recovery hasn’t been easy. Freezing temperatures and icy roads have made it difficult for crews to get to some areas. The risk of falling ice and debris has also been a concern. Georgia Power’s teams are experienced and well-equipped to handle these challenges, though some delays have occurred due to rough terrain and road closures.
Overall, Southern's subsidiary response to Winter Storm Cora has been impressive. Its use of smart grid technology, the readiness of pre-positioned crews and the company’s dedication to keeping customers informed have all played a key role in quickly restoring power to thousands of Georgians. While there have been challenges, Southern's largest electric subsidiary’s swift actions and commitment to improvement show that it is well-equipped to handle future storms. Their approach sets a strong example for utility companies looking to recover from severe weather events and continue delivering reliable service to their customers.
SO's Zacks Rank
Southern Company is one of the largest utilities in the United States. The company deals with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. Currently, SO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). SO’s subsidiary, Georgia Power is a public utility that provides electricity to more than 2.4 million customers in Georgia.
utility sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Vistra ( VST Quick Quote VST - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ( CNP Quick Quote CNP - Free Report) and OGE Energy ( OGE Quick Quote OGE - Free Report) , each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Vistra is worth approximately $56.73 billion. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. The company currently pays a dividend of 89 cents per share, or 0.53%, on an annual basis.
Houston, TX-based CenterPoint is worth approximately $20.32 billion. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. CNP currently pays a dividend of 84 cents per share, or 2.69%, on an annual basis. In the past year, its shares have risen 9.1%.
OGE Energy is worth approximately $7.99 billion. Oklahoma City, OK-based OGE provides electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The company currently pays a dividend of $1.68 per share, or 4.24%, on an annual basis.
