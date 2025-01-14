See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Anglo American (NGLOY - Free Report) is a mining company which operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS - Free Report) is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.
Alerus Financial (ALRS - Free Report) is a financial services company which offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.
