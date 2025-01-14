DTE Energy ( DTE Quick Quote DTE - Free Report) has long-term capital expenditure plans to improve its infrastructure and renewable generation portfolio. The company is shutting down coal-fired units and replacing them with clean sources to produce electricity. However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to unfavorable rate revisions and challenges in the energy trading business. Tailwinds Favoring DTE
DTE Energy to Benefit From Investments and Renewable Expansion
DTE Energy (DTE - Free Report) has long-term capital expenditure plans to improve its infrastructure and renewable generation portfolio. The company is shutting down coal-fired units and replacing them with clean sources to produce electricity.
However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to unfavorable rate revisions and challenges in the energy trading business.
Tailwinds Favoring DTE
DTE Energy has a strong capital investment program to maintain and increase the dependability of its electric and natural gas utility infrastructure. The company plans to invest a total of $25 billion over the next five years. It intends to invest $50 billion over the next 10 years to promote the use of electric vehicles. With these expenditures, DTE Energy should be able to meet its long-term operating earnings growth rate of 6-8%.
Aside from its utility operations, DTE Energy continues to make headway in its non-utility business, which diversifies its earnings stream. DTE Vantage expects to invest $1-1.5 billion in renewable energy and customized energy solutions between 2024 and 2028.
DTE is eliminating coal plants to increase its clean energy contribution to the industry. For that purpose, DTE Electric has already decommissioned all 11 coal-fired power units from its Trenton Channel, River Rouge and St. Clair facilities, reducing carbon emissions from its portfolio. The company intends to end its use of coal-fired power plants in 2032 and aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions for its electric and gas utility operations by 2050.
Headwinds Faced by DTE
Electric and gas rates established by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Michigan Public Service Commission may have a negative influence on DTE Energy. The length of time that passes between the occurrence of expenses and their recovery in customers' rates may have an effect on the company's capacity to recover costs.
DTE Energy anticipates that the market circumstances for its Energy Trading business will continue to be difficult. According to the company, fluctuations in commodity prices and the unpredictability of the effects of regulatory changes and modifications to Regional Transmission Organization operating guidelines might affect this segment's profitability.
DTE Stock Price Movement
In the past six months, shares of DTE have rallied 5.2% against the industry’s growth of 1.3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are Vistra (VST - Free Report) , which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and CenterPoint Energy (CNP - Free Report) and NiSource Inc. (NI - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Vistra’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 17.4%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.05% in the last four quarters.
CNP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.1%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.76% in the last four quarters.
NiSource’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.5%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 22.43% in the last four quarters.