TECH Stock Might Rise From the Expansion of Designer Protein Portfolio

Bio-Techne Corporation ( TECH Quick Quote TECH - Free Report) recently announced the launch of a new line of designer proteins engineered using advanced artificial intelligence (AI)- based design platforms and protein evolutionary workflows. The company’s new designer proteins are now available as part of its market-leading R&D Systems branded portfolio of proteins.
With this expanded portfolio, Bio-Techne continues to lead the way in delivering innovations to the life sciences and therapeutic development communities. The latest launch is expected to bolster the company’s Protein Sciences business segment.
TECH Stock Likely to Gain From the Development
Since the announcement on Jan. 10, Bio-Techne’s shares dipped 2.5%, closing at $73.31 last Friday.
The company has been gaining synergies from its growing portfolio of designer proteins that combine cutting-edge AI technology and innovative protein engineering. Bio-Techne has five decades of proteomic leadership, protein library evolution and rational design. On a promising note, Bio-Techne is well positioned with its expanded portfolio to deliver next-generation cytokines and growth factors with tailored functionalities such as hyperactivity, enhanced receptor affinities and improved heat stability. Accordingly, we expect the latest development to boost the market sentiment toward TECH stock.
Bio-Techne has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2025 earnings indicates a 5.1% year-over-year increase on a 5.5% revenue improvement. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.55%.
More on Bio-Techne’s Expanded Portfolio
Leveraging generative AI, the innovative recombinant proteins are designed and engineered to address critical needs in cellular therapy workflows and research applications, including improved cell culture performance and optimized cell expansion. The expanded portfolio empowers customers with versatile, high-performance solutions to boost the production of immune cells and enhance regenerative medicine cell therapies.
The new products include IL-2 Heat Stable Agonist, engineered with enhanced thermal stability and altered receptor affinity for improved biological activity, and Activin A Hyperactive, optimized for superior performance in regenerative medicine cell differentiation applications. Additionally, the latest launch also includes FGF basic Heat Stable, a robust and versatile growth factor designed for improved protein stability and performance for stem cell culture applications. And lastly, Wnt/RSPO1, Wnt/RSPO2 and Wnt/RSPO3 Agonists are key reagents for advancing stem cell research, organoid development and regenerative medicine.
Per a
report from Grand View Research, the global cell therapy market size was valued at $4.74 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22.66% from 2024 to 2030. The advancements in biotechnology and generative medicine, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a rising demand for personalized medicine are factors driving market growth. Other Recent Developments by Bio-Techne
In December 2024, Bio-Techne entered a co-marketing and co-promotion agreement with Waters Corporation. The latest partnership is aimed at expanding the reach of advanced biotherapeutic characterization and development processes.
In the same month, the company launched a highly sensitive ESR1 mutation monitoring assay through its Asuragen brand. ESR1 gene mutations are known to be linked to hormone receptor-positive (HR+) metastatic breast cancer.
TECH Stock’s Price Performance
In the past year, TECH’s shares have risen 1.6% against the
industry’s decline of 16.3%. TECH’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Bio-Techne currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Veracyte ( VCYT Quick Quote VCYT - Free Report) , ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) and Omnicell ( OMCL Quick Quote OMCL - Free Report) .
Veracyte, carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 65.8% for 2025.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 520.58%. Veracyte’s shares have risen 49.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth.
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 21.1% for 2025. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.41%. Its shares have risen 34.1% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth in the past year.
Omnicell, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 72.7% for fourth-quarter 2024. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 121.74%. OMCL’s shares have risen 26.4% against the industry’s 15.7% decline in the past year.
