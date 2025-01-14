See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Dreyfus Strategic Value Y(DRGYX - Free Report) . DRGYX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.63%, management fee of 0.6%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16%.
Northern Large Cap Core(NOLCX - Free Report) : 0.45% expense ratio and 0.44% management fee. NOLCX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 15.84% over the last five years, NOLCX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
WPG Partners Small/Micro Cap Value Fund(WPGTX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.1%. Management fee: 0.8%. Five year annual return: 14.83%. WPGTX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.