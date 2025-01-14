Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
These 2 Finance Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.
With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider American Express?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. American Express (AXP - Free Report) earns a #3 (Hold) 11 days from its next quarterly earnings release on January 24, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $3.04 a share.
American Express' Earnings ESP sits at +0.56%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $3.04 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02. AXP is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
AXP is just one of a large group of Finance stocks with a positive ESP figure. Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.
Victory Capital Holdings is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 13, 2025. VCTR's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.40 a share 31 days from its next earnings release.
For Victory Capital Holdings, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 is +0.54%.
Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, AXP and VCTR could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>