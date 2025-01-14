Gear Up for First Horizon (FHN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon National (
FHN Quick Quote FHN - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 18.8%. Revenues are expected to be $822.47 million, up 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain First Horizon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 60.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 71.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' will reach 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $76.23 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $75.45 billion.
The consensus estimate for 'Total nonperforming assets' stands at $611.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $469 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Total nonperforming loans and leases' to reach $608.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $462 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should come in at $195.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $183 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $623.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $617 million in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income (FTE)' will likely reach $622.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $621 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other noninterest income' of $19.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mortgage banking and title' should arrive at $8.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5 million.
Analysts expect 'Fixed income' to come in at $53.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $37 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Horizon here>>> First Horizon shares have witnessed a change of -0.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), FHN is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
