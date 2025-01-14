What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About UnitedHealth (UNH) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, UnitedHealth Group (
UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $6.72 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $102.25 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific UnitedHealth metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Products' should arrive at $13.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Services' will likely reach $9.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Premiums' of $78.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Investment and other income' at $1.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio' will reach 86.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 85%.
The consensus estimate for 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Commercial' stands at 29.7 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 27.32 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Risk-based' reaching 8.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.12 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Fee-based' will reach 20.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.2 million.
Analysts expect 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Community and Senior' to come in at 19.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.9 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Community and Senior - Medicare Advantage' should come in at 7.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.7 million.
Analysts forecast 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Community and Senior - Medicare Supplement (Standardized)' to reach 4.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.36 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Medicare Part D stand-alone' will reach 3.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.32 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for UnitedHealth here>>> Over the past month, UnitedHealth shares have remained unchanged versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UNH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About UnitedHealth (UNH) Q4 Earnings
