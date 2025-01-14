Wall Street analysts expect JB Hunt (
Countdown to JB Hunt (JBHT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect JB Hunt (JBHT - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. Revenues are expected to be $3.15 billion, down 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 4.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain JB Hunt metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Truckload' should come in at $187.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.1% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Dedicated' should arrive at $860.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.7% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Final Mile Services' to come in at $241.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions' to reach $323.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.9% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Intermodal - Trailing equipment (end of period)' will likely reach 122,107. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 118,171 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Integrated Capacity Solutions - Revenue per load' reaching $1,861.39. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,783 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Intermodal - Revenue per load' will reach $2,874.66. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3,029.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Final Mile Services - Average trucks during the period' at 1,387. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,470.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Intermodal - Loads' will reach 539,227. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 535,987.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Integrated Capacity Solution - Loads' will reach 167,134. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 203,928.
The consensus estimate for 'Dedicated - Average trucks during the period' stands at 12,856. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13,214 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Dedicated - Trucks (end of period)' of 12,975. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13,252 in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for JB Hunt here>>>
Over the past month, JB Hunt shares have recorded returns of -3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), JBHT will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>