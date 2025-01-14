Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Independent Bank Corp. (
INDB Quick Quote INDB - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, reflecting a decline of 7.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $175.82 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.8%.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Independent Bank Corp. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 58.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 56.9% in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest margin (FTE)' at 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.4%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' should arrive at $17.37 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.18 billion.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $33.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $32.07 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $142.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $145.10 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Interchange and ATM fees' will reach $4.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.64 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Deposit account fees' stands at $6.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.13 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Other noninterest income' will reach $6.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.80 million.
Analysts expect 'Investment management' to come in at $11.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.82 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Independent Bank Corp. here>>> Shares of Independent Bank Corp. have experienced a change of -14.8% in the past month compared to the -2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), INDB is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
