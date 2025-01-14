Unlocking Q4 Potential of Bank OZK (OZK): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank OZK (
OZK Quick Quote OZK - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $408.04 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Bank OZK metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 35.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 35.3%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Average Interest-Earning Assets' will likely reach $34.87 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30.74 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $30.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $37.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' reaching $381.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $373.47 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $377.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $370.55 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value' of $5.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.40 million.
Analysts expect 'Gains (losses) on sales of other assets' to come in at $1.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Loan service, maintenance and other fees' will reach $6.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.76 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bank OZK here>>> Bank OZK shares have witnessed a change of -10.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OZK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
