Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (
PNC Quick Quote PNC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $3.30 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. Revenues are expected to be $5.47 billion, up 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific The PNC Financial Services Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency ratio' of 62.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 76% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' will reach $516.96 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $513.32 billion.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total nonperforming assets' at $2.67 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.22 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonperforming loans' will likely reach $2.57 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.18 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 risk-based ratio' should come in at 11.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Leverage Ratio' stands at 8.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.7% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total capital risk-based' reaching 13.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest income - FTE' will reach $3.50 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.44 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should arrive at $1.99 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.96 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Asset management and brokerage' to reach $383.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $360 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Lending and deposit services' to come in at $315.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $314 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $3.46 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.40 billion.
Over the past month, The PNC Financial Services Group shares have recorded returns of -6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PNC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.
