Gear Up for Bank of America (BAC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Bank of America (
BAC Quick Quote BAC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $25.14 billion, increasing 14.5% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bank of America metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio (FTE basis)' to come in at 62.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 80.2% in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total earning assets - Average balance' should come in at $2,948.82 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,829.77 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosed properties' reaching $6.34 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.63 billion in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Performing Loans' will likely reach $6.30 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.49 billion in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' of 13.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.5%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' should arrive at 6.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.1% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $11.04 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.01 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income- Fully taxable-equivalent basis' to reach $14.34 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.09 billion.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Investment and brokerage services' will reach $4.69 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Investment banking fees' stands at $1.48 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.15 billion.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total fees and commissions' will reach $9.44 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.02 billion.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Service charges' at $1.51 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.45 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bank of America here>>> Shares of Bank of America have demonstrated returns of -1.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BAC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
