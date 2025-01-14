Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. ( BOOT Quick Quote BOOT - Free Report) recently unveiled its preliminary third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, which ended on Dec. 28, 2024. The company witnessed broad-based growth once again, with same-store sales increasing and surpassing expectations. Positive performance was seen across all channels, regions and key product categories. Sneak Peek Into BOOT’s Preliminary Results
Boot Barn's Preliminary Q3 Results Show Net Sales Growth of 16.9%
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) recently unveiled its preliminary third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, which ended on Dec. 28, 2024. The company witnessed broad-based growth once again, with same-store sales increasing and surpassing expectations. Positive performance was seen across all channels, regions and key product categories.
Sneak Peek Into BOOT’s Preliminary Results
Boot Barn Holdings’ third-quarter net sales are projected to reach approximately $608.2 million, marking a solid 16.9% year-over-year increase. This strong performance underscores the company’s continued expansion and market appeal, driven by healthy demand across various categories. The ladies' and men's western businesses registered low double-digit and high single-digit growth, respectively.
The company expects same-store sales growth of 8.6% for the quarter, with an 8.2% increase in retail store same-store sales and an 11.1% jump in e-commerce same-store sales. The growth in physical stores and online channels highlights Boot Barn’s effective omnichannel strategy and strong customer engagement.
Thanks to strong full-price selling, Boot Barn Holdings registered a merchandise margin expansion of approximately 130 basis points. The company expects to report income from operations of approximately $99.5 million, up from $75.1 million in the same period last year. The improvement includes a net benefit of $6.7 million tied to the recent CEO transition.
Management foresees third-quarter earnings to be $2.43 per share, based on 30.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. This marks an increase from last year’s earnings of $1.81 per share. The current quarter earnings include an estimated 22 cents a share benefit related to the CEO transition.
The company has continued its expansion strategy, opening 13 new stores in the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to 39 new locations. With 438 stores in operation, Boot Barn Holdings remains focused on increasing its market presence while driving revenue growth.
Final Words on BOOT
With a successful third-quarter performance, Boot Barn Holdings is on track to finish its fiscal year on a high note. The company's strategic focus on expanding its store network, coupled with strong sales growth across all channels, positions it for continued success. The company has strategically targeted markets where demand for western and work apparel is high.
Boot Barn’s solid fundamentals and promising long-term prospects make a strong case for remaining bullish on this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, which has surged 115.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 41.1%.
Other Stocks Looking Hot
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) , an omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year revenues and earnings calls for growth of 15% and 69.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Abercrombie & Fitch has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.8%, on average.
The Gap (GAP - Free Report) , the largest specialty apparel company in the United States and a house of iconic brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, sports a Zacks Rank #1.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s current financial-year revenues and earnings suggests growth of 0.8% and 41.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. GAP has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 101.2%, on average.
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) , a leading lifestyle products and services company, operates a portfolio of global consumer brands, including the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial-year revenues and earnings suggests growth of 6.6% and 19.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. URBN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average.