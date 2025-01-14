We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DPRO Stock Falls 65% in a Year: Here's Why it is Time to Buy the Dip
Draganfly (DPRO - Free Report) has lost 64.7% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 30.4% and the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry’s return of 9.6%.
DPRO shares have also underperformed industry peers like ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) and TaskUs (TASK - Free Report) , which have appreciated 40.5% and 20.4%, respectively, over the past year.
However, DPRO continues to strengthen its prospects through robust advancements in its innovative product portfolio, led by the APEX Drone. The cutting-edge drone designed for portability, dual payload capabilities and edge computing powered by NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) chips positions Draganfly for significant growth across commercial and military markets.
Draganfly’s diverse drone lineup, ranging from heavy-lift models to FPV drones, addresses a wide range of mission profiles, offering unmatched flexibility and appeal across varied sectors.
DPRO’s products are gaining traction in defense and industrial markets, boosted by significant military orders. Key integrations like the Commander 3XL and HellHive swarming technology, along with drone-in-a-box solutions for logistics and continuous missions, highlight its improving market position.
Furthermore, strategic collaborations with partners like VRR are enhancing DPRO’s capabilities, enabling advanced payload delivery and real-time processing. These innovations are driving increased demand in military and law enforcement applications.
DPRO 2025 Revenue Estimates Indicate YoY Growth
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPRO’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $9.43 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 93.24%.
The consensus mark for DPRO’s 2025 loss is currently pegged at $1.87 per share and has improved by a penny over the past 30 days. The figure indicates year-over-year growth of 47.47%.
DPRO beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 31.93%.
Draganfly Inc. Price and Consensus
Draganfly Inc. price-consensus-chart | Draganfly Inc. Quote
What Should Investors Do With DPRO Stock?
With its innovative product portfolio, growing market share and expanding partnerships, DPRO is well positioned for sustained growth despite the recent stock decline.
DPRO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may be wise for investors to start accumulating the stock now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.