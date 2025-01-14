PacBio Stock May Gain Following the Collaborated Launch of GutID

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ( PACB Quick Quote PACB - Free Report) and Intus Bio, a leader in microbiome research and discovery, recently unveiled GutID, the first commercial human gut health test powered by Intus Bio’s groundbreaking Titan-1 platform and PacBio’s HiFi sequencing technology.
With PacBio's well-known sequencing accuracy and Intus Bio's patented strain-level resolution assay and AI-powered analysis, GutID is the only complete and accurate gut microbiome test on the market today, setting a new standard in the field.
(Read more:
) Reasons to Retain PacBio Stock in Your Portfolio for Now Likely Trend of PACB Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $2.10 yesterday. In the past six months, PACB’s shares have gained 29.6% compared with the
industry’s growth of 0.6%. The S&P 500 has gained 3.9% in the same time frame.
The collaboration between PacBio and Intus Bio to launch GutID, an advanced at-home microbiome test powered by PacBio's HiFi sequencing technology, positions PacBio at the forefront of personalized health innovation. By enabling consumers to access highly accurate microbiome insights, PacBio can expand its market share, drive the adoption of its sequencing technology and strengthen its reputation in precision health. This growth in demand for cutting-edge sequencing tools can translate to long-term revenue growth, enhancing investor confidence and positively impacting PACB's stock performance over time.
PACB currently has a market capitalization of $575.1 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $155.7 million, indicating a 22.4% decline from the reported figure for fiscal 2023.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research More on PACB & Intus Bio’s GutID
The microbiome significantly influences health, linked to conditions like cancer, autoimmune diseases and behavioral disorders. Accurate and detailed microbiome insights are essential for effective interventions. Traditional microbiome tests often lacked precision, leading to inconsistent results and limited utility. GutID combines Intus Bio’s advanced microbiome analysis platform with PacBio’s high-resolution sequencing technology to deliver repeatable, robust and actionable insights for consumers and clinicians, empowering better health management.
GutID deploys PacBio's advanced HiFi sequencing technology to analyze the gut microbiome with unmatched precision, identifying microbial species with high accuracy. This technology ensures detailed and reliable insights, surpassing the capabilities of many current microbiome tests on the market. The test is designed to empower individuals by providing a clearer understanding of their gut health and helping them make informed decisions about diet, supplements and overall wellness. GutID offers a user-friendly experience, combining state-of-the-art sequencing with actionable results tailored to support personalized health.
The test makes it simple for the user to gather and send a sample from their house to a cutting-edge lab, where Intus Bio's Titan-1 platform and PacBio's long-read sequencing generate thorough, useful findings. A thorough depiction of bacteria, down to the strain level, illustrating the prevalence of both commensals and pathogens, is included in every report. A unique microbiome health score and tailored suggestions to enhance gut and general wellness are also provided to users.
Favorable Industry Prospects for PACB Stock
Per a
report by Grand View Research, the global long-read sequencing market size was valued at $455.1 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.9% from 2023 to 2030.
The major factors driving the market growth include the rising prevalence of genetic diseases, such as cancers as well as chromosomal disorders, the rising popularity of personalized medicine and rising technological advancements resulting in the emergence of newer technologies, such as third-generation sequencing.
PACB’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
PACB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Masimo ( MASI Quick Quote MASI - Free Report) , Accuray ( ARAY Quick Quote ARAY - Free Report) and Abbott Laboratories ( ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) .
Masimo, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 11.8% for 2025. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Its shares have risen 31.7% against the industry’s 1% decline in the past six months.
Accuray, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 1200% for 2025. Its earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met in one, delivering an average negative surprise of 141.97%.
ARAY’s shares have gained 8.8% against the industry’s 1% decline in the past six months.
Abbott, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 10% for 2025. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.64%.
ABT’s shares have risen 8.5% in the past six months compared with the
industry’s 7.2% growth.
Image: Bigstock
PacBio Stock May Gain Following the Collaborated Launch of GutID
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB - Free Report) and Intus Bio, a leader in microbiome research and discovery, recently unveiled GutID, the first commercial human gut health test powered by Intus Bio’s groundbreaking Titan-1 platform and PacBio’s HiFi sequencing technology.
With PacBio's well-known sequencing accuracy and Intus Bio's patented strain-level resolution assay and AI-powered analysis, GutID is the only complete and accurate gut microbiome test on the market today, setting a new standard in the field.
(Read more: Reasons to Retain PacBio Stock in Your Portfolio for Now)
Likely Trend of PACB Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $2.10 yesterday. In the past six months, PACB’s shares have gained 29.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 0.6%. The S&P 500 has gained 3.9% in the same time frame.
The collaboration between PacBio and Intus Bio to launch GutID, an advanced at-home microbiome test powered by PacBio's HiFi sequencing technology, positions PacBio at the forefront of personalized health innovation. By enabling consumers to access highly accurate microbiome insights, PacBio can expand its market share, drive the adoption of its sequencing technology and strengthen its reputation in precision health. This growth in demand for cutting-edge sequencing tools can translate to long-term revenue growth, enhancing investor confidence and positively impacting PACB's stock performance over time.
PACB currently has a market capitalization of $575.1 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $155.7 million, indicating a 22.4% decline from the reported figure for fiscal 2023.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
More on PACB & Intus Bio’s GutID
The microbiome significantly influences health, linked to conditions like cancer, autoimmune diseases and behavioral disorders. Accurate and detailed microbiome insights are essential for effective interventions. Traditional microbiome tests often lacked precision, leading to inconsistent results and limited utility. GutID combines Intus Bio’s advanced microbiome analysis platform with PacBio’s high-resolution sequencing technology to deliver repeatable, robust and actionable insights for consumers and clinicians, empowering better health management.
GutID deploys PacBio's advanced HiFi sequencing technology to analyze the gut microbiome with unmatched precision, identifying microbial species with high accuracy. This technology ensures detailed and reliable insights, surpassing the capabilities of many current microbiome tests on the market. The test is designed to empower individuals by providing a clearer understanding of their gut health and helping them make informed decisions about diet, supplements and overall wellness. GutID offers a user-friendly experience, combining state-of-the-art sequencing with actionable results tailored to support personalized health.
The test makes it simple for the user to gather and send a sample from their house to a cutting-edge lab, where Intus Bio's Titan-1 platform and PacBio's long-read sequencing generate thorough, useful findings. A thorough depiction of bacteria, down to the strain level, illustrating the prevalence of both commensals and pathogens, is included in every report. A unique microbiome health score and tailored suggestions to enhance gut and general wellness are also provided to users.
Favorable Industry Prospects for PACB Stock
Per a report by Grand View Research, the global long-read sequencing market size was valued at $455.1 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.9% from 2023 to 2030.
The major factors driving the market growth include the rising prevalence of genetic diseases, such as cancers as well as chromosomal disorders, the rising popularity of personalized medicine and rising technological advancements resulting in the emergence of newer technologies, such as third-generation sequencing.
PACB’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
PACB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo (MASI - Free Report) , Accuray (ARAY - Free Report) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT - Free Report) .
Masimo, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 11.8% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Its shares have risen 31.7% against the industry’s 1% decline in the past six months.
Accuray, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 1200% for 2025. Its earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met in one, delivering an average negative surprise of 141.97%.
ARAY’s shares have gained 8.8% against the industry’s 1% decline in the past six months.
Abbott, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 10% for 2025. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.64%.
ABT’s shares have risen 8.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 7.2% growth.