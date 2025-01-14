Endeavour Silver Corporation ( EXK Quick Quote EXK - Free Report) produced 1.6 million silver-equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 29% decline from the year-ago quarter due to reduced operating capacity at the Guanaceví mine. Endeavour Silver’s Production Performance
Endeavour Silver Q4 Silver-Equivalent Production Declines 29% Y/Y
Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK - Free Report) produced 1.6 million silver-equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 29% decline from the year-ago quarter due to reduced operating capacity at the Guanaceví mine.
Endeavour Silver’s Production Performance
Consolidated silver production fell 41% year over year to 824,529 ounces. This resulted from a decreased operating capacity at Guanaceví following the trunnion breakdown in August.
Endeavour Silver witnessed a 6% year-over-year fall in gold production to 9,075 ounces. The downside was led by decreased throughput, partially offset by higher gold grades mined at Guanaceví and Bolañitos. The gold output at the Guanaceví mine fell 29.5% year over year to 2,622 ounces, while the Bolañitos mine’s output grew 9.6% to 6,453 ounces.
Guanaceví’s silver production was 718,797 million ounces, down 43.5% year over year. At Bolanitos, the silver production declined 21.5% year over year to 105,812 million ounces.
In 2024, the company produced 7.6 million silver-equivalent ounces, down 13% from 2023. For the full year, EXK’s silver production was 4,471,824 ounces and gold production was 39,047 ounces. Silver production declined 21% year over year, while gold moved up 3%.
EXK’s Other Updates
For the fourth quarter, Endeavour Silver reported a 51% year-over-year decline in silver sales at 654,519 ounces, while gold sales rose 11% to 8,343 ounces. At the end of the year, the company held 276,477 ounces of silver and 1,220 ounces of gold in bullion inventory. EXK also held 4,216 ounces of silver and 296 ounces of gold in the concentrate inventory.
On Jan. 8, 2025, the company announced that the Terronera project faced delivery delays of critical structural steel components in December 2024, which impacted the project’s productivity and commissioning. Management reduced the site workforce during the holiday season as a cost-saving measure. Wet commissioning is now expected in the early second quarter of 2025. Critical steel deliveries and installations were restored after Mexico's transport restrictions were lifted.
Endeavour Silver Stock’s Price Performance
EXK shares have soared 88.8% over the past year compared with the industry's 39.2% growth.
Q4 & FY24 Preliminary Results of Another Silver Stock
First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG - Free Report) announced that its total production reached 5.7 million silver-equivalent (AgEq) ounces in the fourth quarter of 2024. The figure consists of 2.4 million silver ounces and 39,506 gold ounces.
AgEq ounces produced grew 4% from the third quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by a 20% sequential rise in silver production and growth across the company’s three operating mines.
Total production for 2024 was 21.7 million AgEq ounces, consisting of 8.4 million silver ounces and 156,542 gold ounces. The AgEq ounces produced marked a 19% fall from the 2023 actual. However, the total production was within the company’s revised guidance of 21.4-22.6 million AgEq ounces.
Endeavour Silver currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM - Free Report) . CRS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present and FSM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
