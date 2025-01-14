Here's Why You Should Hold RenaissanceRe Stock in Your Portfolio

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. ( RNR Quick Quote RNR - Free Report) is currently aided by improved premiums and investment income, sturdy segmental performances, buyouts, and a solid financial position. The rise in returns from the fixed maturity portfolio and improving underwriting results add further momentum.
In the past six months, RNR has delivered 11% growth, outperforming the industry’s 2.1% growth. The company’s price performance also outperformed its peers, such as
First American Financial Corporation ( FAF Quick Quote FAF - Free Report) and Fidelity National Financial, Inc. ( FNF Quick Quote FNF - Free Report) , which gained 1.6% and 2.5%, respectively. The company also outperformed the S&P 500’s 3.9% rise. RNR's 6-Month Price Performance Comparison Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Now, let’s take a look at the stock’s growth drivers.
RNR’s Growth Drivers
RenaissanceRe is actively pursuing growth through strategic acquisitions and business expansion. The recent acquisition of Validus Re and related businesses from AIG has significantly strengthened its global property and casualty reinsurance operations and enhanced profitability. The company also optimizes its portfolio by divesting non-core assets.
RNR’s strong cash position supports its growth initiatives and shareholder returns. Over the past 12 months, it generated $3.9 billion in net operating cash flow and repurchased $106.8 million in shares in the third quarter.
Increasing premiums from its Property and Casualty & Specialty segments are expected to drive performance further. Strong underwriting results contribute to profit growth, which is evident in recent upward estimate revisions.
Moreover, RNR is currently trading at a discount compared to the industry average. The stock is currently trading at 1.24X, trailing 12-month tangible book value, which compares to 1.48X for the industry, indicating undervaluation. The company has a Value Score of B.
Estimate Revisions for RNR Stock
Reflecting the positive sentiment around RenaissanceRe, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen upward revisions. The consensus estimate for 2024 adjusted earnings for RNR is currently pegged at $42.29 per share, which indicates 12.7% year-over-year growth. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 28%. The consensus estimate for 2024 revenues suggests 35.5% year-over-year growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Key Concerns for RNR
There are a few factors that investors should keep an eye on.
RenaissanceRe faces escalating expenses due to higher net claims and claim expenses, acquisition costs, and operational expenses. We expect these to escalate by more than 44% on a year-over-year basis in 2024. The rising expenses pose a risk to the company’s profit margins.
The company’s long-term debt to capital of 43.9% is significantly higher than the industry average. Its debt load increased from $1.2 billion at the end of 2022 to $1.9 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024. This elevated debt level has led to a sharp rise in interest expenses, which grew 41.1% year over year in the first nine months of 2024.
Conclusion
RenaissanceRe exhibits significant growth potential, driven by strategic acquisitions such as Validus Re, increasing premiums, and solid underwriting performance. Upward revisions in estimates reflect its resilience, further supported by strong cash flow and shareholder-friendly initiatives like share repurchases. However, rising expenses, elevated debt levels, and increasing interest costs present challenges to profitability. Current shareholders may find it prudent to hold their positions, while prospective investors might consider waiting for a more favorable entry point to capitalize on its long-term potential.
RNR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
