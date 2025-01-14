Key Takeaways As cold weather snaps, natural gas prices marked their largest one-week percentage gain since January 2022. Stocks of natural gas providers such as Antero Resources and Cotterra Energy stand gain as winter takes hold. Meanwhile, US liquid natural gas exports hit new highs with strong demand from Asian and European markets.
Image: Bigstock
3 Natural Gas Stocks Primed for Gains Amid Cold Weather Surge
Natural gas prices surged 19% last week, briefly surpassing the $4 mark and marking the largest one-week percentage gain since January 2022. This dramatic rise was fueled by a confluence of factors, positioning natural gas producers like Antero Resources (AR - Free Report) , Coterra Energy (CTRA - Free Report) and Gulfport Energy (GPOR - Free Report) to capitalize on the rally. These companies stand to benefit significantly as the commodity gains momentum in a tightening market.
Cold Weather Sparks Gas Demand Surge
Frigid weather sweeping across the United States has been a key driver of this price surge. Forecasts indicate sustained low temperatures, with Arctic blasts gripping the Midwest and Northeast, dropping temperatures to as low as -20°F. Heating demand has surged, particularly in regions where natural gas is the primary source of energy for millions of homes. Analysts project continued tightness in the supply-demand balance as these cold conditions persist through January.
The impact of this demand spike is clear in storage data. While natural gas inventories remain slightly above their five-year average, weekly withdrawals are projected to exceed 200 billion cubic feet (Bcf) through this month, potentially surpassing the January 2022 record of 994 Bcf. As storage levels dwindle, upward pressure on prices becomes inevitable, further buoying market sentiment.
LNG Exports Hit New Highs
Record-breaking liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) exports are amplifying domestic market pressures. U.S. LNG shipments, driven by strong demand from Europe and Asia, have reached near-peak levels, tightening domestic supplies. European concerns over energy security, exacerbated by disruptions in Russian supply and an outage at Norway’s Hammerfest LNG terminal, have increased reliance on U.S. exports.
The global demand for LNG underscores its growing importance in the energy mix. As U.S. export terminals operate near capacity, domestic supply constraints intensify, contributing to higher prices. This trend highlights the interconnected nature of global energy markets, where international demand has a direct impact on U.S. natural gas dynamics.
Natural Gas Faces Production and Supply Challenges
Natural gas production in the Lower 48 states has faced setbacks due to freeze-offs, which temporarily reduce output during extreme cold. Recent data shows production dipping to an eight-week low of 100.1 Bcf per day. Combined with soaring demand and record exports, these supply disruptions add another layer of bullishness to the market.
While some relief may come as temperatures moderate in February, the current production constraints and robust demand suggest that prices could remain elevated in the near term. Analysts are closely watching whether the market can sustain its momentum, with $4.20 identified as the next resistance level for natural gas futures.
Long-Term Outlook: Strength Ahead
Natural gas prices appear poised for continued strength in the near-to-medium term. The combination of persistent cold weather, tightening storage levels, and robust LNG export demand provides a strong foundation for sustained price gains. Additionally, geopolitical factors and ongoing production challenges are likely to keep the market on edge.
For investors, the current landscape presents a compelling opportunity. Companies like Antero Resources, Coterra Energy, and Gulfport Energy are well-positioned to benefit from higher prices, thanks to their strong operational footprints and focus on natural gas production. As demand for natural gas grows, these stocks offer potential for solid returns.
3 Natural Gas Stocks to Buy
Coterra Energy: It is an independent upstream operator primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the firm owns some 183,000 net acres in the gas-producing Marcellus Shale of the Appalachian Basin. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s share of natural gas in its overall production is around 65%.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Coterra’s expected earnings per share growth rate for three to five years is currently 10.1%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 8.3%. Valued at around $20.5 billion, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTRA’s 2025 earnings has moved up around 14.3% over the past 60 days.
Antero Resources: It is one of the leading natural gas producers in the United States. Antero Resources has more than two decades of premium low-cost drilling inventory in the prolific Appalachian Basin, indicating a strong production outlook. AR churned out 313 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) in the most recent quarter, of which more than 60% was natural gas.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Antero Resources’ 2025 earnings per share indicates 2,309.4% year-over-year growth. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) firm has a Momentum Score of A. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AR’s 2025 earnings has moved up around 14.3%.
Gulfport Energy: Gulfport Energy is a natural gas-focused exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. Operating primarily in the Utica Shale in Ohio and the SCOOP play in Oklahoma, Gulfport has emerged from bankruptcy with a stronger balance sheet and a free cash flow-oriented strategy. With more than 90% natural gas production, the company prioritizes Utica development to drive free cash flow, reduce debt and align with ESG-focused investor expectations.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gulfport Energy’s 2025 earnings per share indicates 51% year-over-year growth. This Zacks Rank #2 firm has a Growth Score of B. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPOR’s 2025 earnings has moved up around 8%.