Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX - Free Report) reached $38.88, with a -1.09% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.2%.
The upcoming earnings release of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.27, signifying an 8% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.92% lower. Currently, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.