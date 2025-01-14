We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PepsiCo (PEP) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) ending at $144.50, denoting a +1.3% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.38%.
The the stock of food and beverage company has fallen by 9.7% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 8.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PepsiCo in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.94, showcasing an 8.99% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $28.08 billion, up 0.81% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for PepsiCo. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% lower. Currently, PepsiCo is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, PepsiCo is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.65. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.02 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
