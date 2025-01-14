We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ASML (ASML) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with ASML (ASML - Free Report) standing at $727.41, reflecting a -1.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.
Shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers witnessed a gain of 2.84% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ASML in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 29, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.19, up 28.39% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.76 billion, reflecting a 25.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.62% decrease. ASML presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASML has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.32 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.24, so one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 2.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.66.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, placing it within the bottom 14% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.