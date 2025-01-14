We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The most recent trading session ended with AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) standing at $9.12, reflecting a -0.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.86%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.38%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.59% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 5.04% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.42, showcasing a 30% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $215.5 million, showing a 928.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, AGNC Investment is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.7. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.8.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
