Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $4.50, demonstrating a +0.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 5.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0, indicating a 100% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $758.34 million, up 16.13% from the prior-year quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Grab Holdings Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Grab Holdings Limited is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 74.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.65 of its industry.
It's also important to note that GRAB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.