Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Lucid Group (LCID - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $3.01, demonstrating a -0.33% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.
The an electric vehicle automaker's shares have seen an increase of 17.05% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 25, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.26, reflecting a 10.34% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $225.46 million, up 43.46% from the prior-year quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.52% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Lucid Group holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
