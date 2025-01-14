Buy 3 DWS Mutual Funds for Long-Term Returns

DWS has over six decades of experience in asset management and €963 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2024. DWS offers mutual funds across all asset classes, including equities, taxable fixed-income, municipal bonds, multi-asset solutions, index-based funds, and real assets. DWS integrates economic research investment expertise and environmental, social, and governance factors, aiming to align investments with the UN sustainable development goals in terms of climate change and social equity issues. This combination of experience, fund options, and sustainability makes DWS funds a good investment choice.
DWS Science and Technology ( KTCSX Quick Quote KTCSX - Free Report) , DWS Large Cap Focus Growth ( SCQGX Quick Quote SCQGX - Free Report) , and DWS Core Equity ( SCDGX Quick Quote SCDGX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee. DWS Science and Technology fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks and initial public offerings of domestic science and technology companies, irrespective of their market capitalization. KTCSX advisors may also invest in foreign companies from the technology sector or other industries within the technology sector from developed and emerging market economies.
Daniel J. Fletcher has been the lead manager of KTCSX since Dec. 1, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Apple Inc. (10.6%), Microsoft Corp (8.7%) and NVIDIA Corp (8.5%) as of July 31, 2024.
KTCSX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 12.1% and 20.5%, respectively. KTCSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.68%.
please click here. DWS Large Cap Focus Growth fund invests the majority of its assets in large U.S. companies that are similar in size to the companies on the Russell 1000 Growth Index. SCQGX advisors also invest in stocks and other securities of companies that are not publicly traded in the United States.
Sebastian P. Werner has been the lead manager of SCQGX since Oct. 3, 2016. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Microsoft Corp (11.9%), NVIDIA Corp (11.6%) and Apple Inc. (9.1%) as of July 31, 2024.
SCQGX ’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 6.6% and 16.6%, respectively. SCQGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.80%.
DWS Core Equity fund invests most of its assets in common stocks. SCDGX advisors also invest in large U.S. companies.
Pankaj Bhatnagar has been the lead manager of SCDGX since May 31, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Apple Inc. (8.5%), Microsoft Corp (8.1%) and NVIDIA Corp (5%) as of Sept.30, 2024.
SCDGX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.4% and 13.1%, respectively. SCDGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.55%.
