Southern Partners With Edged Energy to Transform Data Centers

Southern Company ( SO Quick Quote SO - Free Report) has announced that its subsidiary, PowerSecure, has partnered with Edged Energy to provide advanced electrical and mechanical systems for the latter’s next-generation data center platform. This collaboration is highlighted by the launch of Edged Energy’s first North America’s data center in Atlanta, indicating the growing demand for sustainable, energy-efficient solutions in the expanding data infrastructure sector.
SO’s Commitment to Energy-Efficient Data Center Innovation
As part of its broader strategy to provide innovative energy solutions, SO’s PowerSecure division will play a key role in equipping Edged Energy’s data centers with advanced backup generation systems. This six-year alliance demonstrates SO’s dedication to addressing the growing need for resilient, energy-efficient infrastructure in the tech sector.
The Edged Atlanta Campus features environmentally friendly, reliable backup generation systems powered by Tier 4 Final EPA-certified ultra-low emissions engines. These systems not only deliver dependable power but also reduce emissions and enhance fuel efficiency, aligning with SO's broader vision of supporting clean energy across industries.
Edged Atlanta Campus: A Model for Energy Efficiency
At the center of this partnership is the Edged Atlanta Campus, a 168 MW critical IT campus setting a new benchmark for energy-efficient data centers. The campus includes a completed 27 MW facility and a second 100 MW facility currently under construction. The design of these facilities optimizes energy use while minimizing the environmental footprint. Edged Energy’s portfolio is designed to reduce energy consumption by an impressive 74%, underscoring its dedication to operational efficiency and sustainability.
The integration of advanced cooling systems allows for the handling of high-density AI workloads without the use of water, a breakthrough in reducing resource consumption. These energy-efficient cooling systems, combined with innovative designs, enable the campus to operate efficiently even in the hottest climates, a critical feature for global data centers.
SO’s Subsidiary Powers Reliable & Resilient Data Center Operations
PowerSecure, a SO subsidiary, will equip the Edged Atlanta Campus with PowerBlocks, technology that provides vital backup generation capabilities. These systems ensure that mission-critical workloads can continue without disruption during power interruptions. The inclusion of these environmentally friendly, high-performance systems highlights SO’s focus on meeting the rigorous energy demands of modern data centers.
The backup systems meet the stringent Tier 4 Final EPA certification, ensuring the company provides clean, reliable energy while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving fuel efficiency. This commitment to clean energy aligns with SO’s goal of shaping the future of data center operations.
Role of Microgrids & Autonomous Frequency Control Systems
The Edged Atlanta Campus features a microgrid that enhances the facility’s resilience and reliability. Microgrids ensure uninterrupted operation even during local grid disruptions. Paired with autonomous frequency control systems, the campus can maintain stable onsite power generation, minimizing downtime and ensuring power stability during periods of high demand or adverse weather conditions.
Transforming Data Centers With Smart, Sustainable Technologies
SO’s subsidiary is also contributing to the self-healing 24.9 kV medium voltage distribution system at the Edged Atlanta Campus, ensuring that energy flows efficiently and disruptions are swiftly addressed. This automated system helps maximize the campus’s energy efficiency, allowing for quicker recovery times in the event of any power issues.
These adaptive technologies exemplify the transformation of data centers into highly efficient, environmentally responsible facilities. By reducing waste and conserving resources such as water and energy, these innovations represent the future of sustainable data center infrastructure.
Shaping the Future of Data Centers With Sustainable Innovation
The partnership between SO’s subsidiary and Edged Energy represents a new approach to designing and operating data centers. With a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency and reliability, this collaboration sets a new benchmark for the industry. As demand for data services continues to rise, adopting these innovative solutions will become increasingly important for ensuring that data centers can meet the needs of tomorrow while minimizing environmental impact.
Overall, SO’s partnership with Edged Energy is a prime example of how the energy and technology sectors can work together to create more sustainable, reliable infrastructure. With advanced backup power systems, microgrids and intelligent energy distribution, the Edged Atlanta Campus is leading the way in energy-efficient data center design. As both companies continue to innovate and expand, their efforts will help drive the data center industry toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.
SO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, SO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the
utility sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Vistra ( VST Quick Quote VST - Free Report) , CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ( CNP Quick Quote CNP - Free Report) and OGE Energy ( OGE Quick Quote OGE - Free Report) , each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Vistra is worth approximately $56.73 billion. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. The company currently pays a dividend of 89 cents per share, or 0.53%, on an annual basis.
Houston, TX-based CenterPoint is worth approximately $20.32 billion. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. CNP currently pays a dividend of 84 cents per share, or 2.69%, on an annual basis. In the past year, its shares have risen 10.7%.
OGE Energy is worth approximately $7.99 billion. Oklahoma City, OK-based OGE provides electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The company currently pays a dividend of $1.68 per share, or 4.24%, on an annual basis.
Image: Shutterstock
SO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, SO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the utility sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Vistra (VST - Free Report) , CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP - Free Report) and OGE Energy (OGE - Free Report) , each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Vistra is worth approximately $56.73 billion. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. The company currently pays a dividend of 89 cents per share, or 0.53%, on an annual basis.
Houston, TX-based CenterPoint is worth approximately $20.32 billion. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. CNP currently pays a dividend of 84 cents per share, or 2.69%, on an annual basis. In the past year, its shares have risen 10.7%.
OGE Energy is worth approximately $7.99 billion. Oklahoma City, OK-based OGE provides electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The company currently pays a dividend of $1.68 per share, or 4.24%, on an annual basis.