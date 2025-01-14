Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Transocean Stock Now

Transocean Ltd. ( RIG Quick Quote RIG - Free Report) is a global leader in offshore drilling services, specializing in the operation of mobile offshore drilling rigs for oil and gas exploration. Founded in 1926 and headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland, RIG has decades of experience providing high-specification drilling units for deepwater and harsh environment projects. The company serves a diverse clientele in some of the world’s most challenging oilfields, including major energy companies and government-owned corporations.
As the energy industry continues to grow, many investors are closely watching RIG stock’s performance, wondering whether now is a good time to invest. With a mix of strengths and challenges, the stock has seen fluctuations that have left investors wondering how to position themselves. Let us break down what is driving RIG stock’s performance and whether now is a good time to invest or if investors should consider a more cautious approach.
What is Helping RIG Stock? Strong Backlog of Contracts: RIG has secured a robust contract backlog of $9.3 billion in the third quarter, which grew 7.5% sequentially. This backlog spans several years and represents committed revenues, ensuring operational stability even during market downturns. This positions the company to generate predictable cash flows and focus on long-term strategies without the immediate need to aggressively chase new contracts. Premium Fleet Quality: RIG's fleet includes two eighth-generation ultra-deepwater drillships, the only ones in the world equipped with 20,000-psi blowout preventers and 1,700 short-ton hoisting capabilities. These rigs are critical for complex deepwater projects and command premium day rates (e.g., $635,000/day for Deepwater Atlas). This technological edge differentiates RIG from its peers and ensures steady demand for the company’s assets. Growing Offshore Investment: Offshore and deepwater drilling is becoming an increasingly important part of global oil and gas investments. It is predicted that these types of projects will grow from 12% of global upstream capital expenditures in 2024 to 15% in 2026. Even with lower oil prices, deepwater drilling remains a financially viable option for oil companies. As a result, RIG stands to benefit from this shift as more energy companies look to invest in offshore drilling. High Fleet Utilization Rates: RIG’s fleet is nearly fully utilized with 97% utilization expected for 2025 and approximately 86% for the first half of 2026. The company’s ability to maintain such high utilization levels despite industry cyclicality highlights the desirability of its high-specification assets and RIG’s operational excellence. Global Reach & Diversified Operations: RIG operates in many different regions, including the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, Norway, India and Australia. This geographical diversification means the company is less reliant on any single market, reducing its exposure to local economic downturns or political risks. It is also an opportunity to tap into growth markets across the globe, which helps spread risk and create more opportunities for revenues.
What are the Potential Risks for RIG Stock? Underperformance Compared With Peers: In the past year, RIG has lagged behind both the oil and energy sector as well as its peers. The stock has decreased 26.7%, while the drilling oil and gas sub-industry experienced a smaller decline of 22.1%. In contrast, competitors like Nabors Industries ( NBR Quick Quote NBR - Free Report) and Patterson-UTI Energy ( PTEN Quick Quote PTEN - Free Report) dropped 17.1% and 14.8%, respectively while Helmerich & Payne ( HP Quick Quote HP - Free Report) achieved a positive return of 3.9% during the same time. This underperformance highlights investor concerns and may adversely affect RIG's valuation in the future. Analysing 12-Month Price Movement Image Source: Zacks Investment Research High Debt Levels: RIG has a significant amount of debt, expected to reach $6.2 billion by 2025. While the company is working to reduce its debt, it still faces interest payments, which can limit financial flexibility. If the oil market takes a downturn or major projects are delayed, this debt could become a bigger burden, potentially affecting the company’s ability to invest in growth or weather a market slump. High Operating Costs: Running a fleet of advanced rigs comes with hefty operating costs. In 2025, RIG expects to spend between $2.3 billion and $2.45 billion on operating and maintenance costs. These expenses could put pressure on the company’s profit margins, particularly if revenues don’t meet expectations. Cyclicality of the Offshore Drilling Industry: The offshore drilling industry is highly dependent on crude oil prices, which are inherently volatile. A significant drop in oil prices could lead to reduced exploration budgets, lower day rates and project cancellations, impacting RIG's revenues and profitability. Concentration of Revenue Sources: A portion of RIG’s revenues comes from a few large clients and long-term contracts. While this provides stability, it also exposes the company to risk. If a major client cancels or delays a contract, it could have a big impact on RIG’s financial performance. Diversifying its client base would help mitigate this risk.
Verdict for RIG Stock
RIG is well-positioned for growth with a strong contract backlog, advanced rigs and high fleet utilization. The increasing demand for offshore drilling projects also works in its favor. However, risks like high debt, underperformance compared with peers and market volatility could impact its performance. While RIG has solid potential, investors should be cautious due to these challenges. Given the blend of strengths and risks, investors should wait for a more favorable opportunity to add this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios.
You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Transocean Stock Now
Transocean Ltd. (RIG - Free Report) is a global leader in offshore drilling services, specializing in the operation of mobile offshore drilling rigs for oil and gas exploration. Founded in 1926 and headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland, RIG has decades of experience providing high-specification drilling units for deepwater and harsh environment projects. The company serves a diverse clientele in some of the world’s most challenging oilfields, including major energy companies and government-owned corporations.
As the energy industry continues to grow, many investors are closely watching RIG stock’s performance, wondering whether now is a good time to invest. With a mix of strengths and challenges, the stock has seen fluctuations that have left investors wondering how to position themselves. Let us break down what is driving RIG stock’s performance and whether now is a good time to invest or if investors should consider a more cautious approach.
What is Helping RIG Stock?
Strong Backlog of Contracts: RIG has secured a robust contract backlog of $9.3 billion in the third quarter, which grew 7.5% sequentially. This backlog spans several years and represents committed revenues, ensuring operational stability even during market downturns. This positions the company to generate predictable cash flows and focus on long-term strategies without the immediate need to aggressively chase new contracts.
Premium Fleet Quality: RIG's fleet includes two eighth-generation ultra-deepwater drillships, the only ones in the world equipped with 20,000-psi blowout preventers and 1,700 short-ton hoisting capabilities. These rigs are critical for complex deepwater projects and command premium day rates (e.g., $635,000/day for Deepwater Atlas). This technological edge differentiates RIG from its peers and ensures steady demand for the company’s assets.
Growing Offshore Investment: Offshore and deepwater drilling is becoming an increasingly important part of global oil and gas investments. It is predicted that these types of projects will grow from 12% of global upstream capital expenditures in 2024 to 15% in 2026. Even with lower oil prices, deepwater drilling remains a financially viable option for oil companies. As a result, RIG stands to benefit from this shift as more energy companies look to invest in offshore drilling.
High Fleet Utilization Rates: RIG’s fleet is nearly fully utilized with 97% utilization expected for 2025 and approximately 86% for the first half of 2026. The company’s ability to maintain such high utilization levels despite industry cyclicality highlights the desirability of its high-specification assets and RIG’s operational excellence.
Global Reach & Diversified Operations: RIG operates in many different regions, including the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, Norway, India and Australia. This geographical diversification means the company is less reliant on any single market, reducing its exposure to local economic downturns or political risks. It is also an opportunity to tap into growth markets across the globe, which helps spread risk and create more opportunities for revenues.
What are the Potential Risks for RIG Stock?
Underperformance Compared With Peers: In the past year, RIG has lagged behind both the oil and energy sector as well as its peers. The stock has decreased 26.7%, while the drilling oil and gas sub-industry experienced a smaller decline of 22.1%. In contrast, competitors like Nabors Industries (NBR - Free Report) and Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN - Free Report) dropped 17.1% and 14.8%, respectively while Helmerich & Payne (HP - Free Report) achieved a positive return of 3.9% during the same time. This underperformance highlights investor concerns and may adversely affect RIG's valuation in the future.
Analysing 12-Month Price Movement
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
High Debt Levels: RIG has a significant amount of debt, expected to reach $6.2 billion by 2025. While the company is working to reduce its debt, it still faces interest payments, which can limit financial flexibility. If the oil market takes a downturn or major projects are delayed, this debt could become a bigger burden, potentially affecting the company’s ability to invest in growth or weather a market slump.
High Operating Costs: Running a fleet of advanced rigs comes with hefty operating costs. In 2025, RIG expects to spend between $2.3 billion and $2.45 billion on operating and maintenance costs. These expenses could put pressure on the company’s profit margins, particularly if revenues don’t meet expectations.
Cyclicality of the Offshore Drilling Industry: The offshore drilling industry is highly dependent on crude oil prices, which are inherently volatile. A significant drop in oil prices could lead to reduced exploration budgets, lower day rates and project cancellations, impacting RIG's revenues and profitability.
Concentration of Revenue Sources: A portion of RIG’s revenues comes from a few large clients and long-term contracts. While this provides stability, it also exposes the company to risk. If a major client cancels or delays a contract, it could have a big impact on RIG’s financial performance. Diversifying its client base would help mitigate this risk.
Verdict for RIG Stock
RIG is well-positioned for growth with a strong contract backlog, advanced rigs and high fleet utilization. The increasing demand for offshore drilling projects also works in its favor. However, risks like high debt, underperformance compared with peers and market volatility could impact its performance. While RIG has solid potential, investors should be cautious due to these challenges. Given the blend of strengths and risks, investors should wait for a more favorable opportunity to add this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.