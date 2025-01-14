BP Expands 70-Year Partnership With KBR in Global Energy Deal

BP plc ( BP Quick Quote BP - Free Report) has solidified its 70-year collaboration with United States-based KBR, Inc. ( KBR Quick Quote KBR - Free Report) through a new global agreement that spans BP’s onshore, offshore, greenfield and brownfield conventional energy projects as well as its new energy initiatives. This partnership highlights the company’s commitment to leveraging KBR’s proven expertise to deliver cutting-edge energy solutions.
Under the three-year deal, KBR will provide engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services across BP’s global energy portfolio. The agreement also includes an option for a two-year extension. KBR will also deliver licensed technology solutions to BP, highlighting its adaptability across both conventional and sustainable energy industries.
Jay Ibrahim, president of KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions, expressed enthusiasm for the extended partnership, emphasizing the company’s dedication to safely and effectively delivering quality projects. The collaboration will involve teams from key global hubs, including Houston, Baku, Abu Dhabi and Singapore, leveraging KBR’s expertise to execute complex projects worldwide.
Over the years, KBR has played a pivotal role in BP’s major projects, including initiatives in the United States, North Sea, Iraq and Azerbaijan. Notable contributions include work on the Shah Deniz field, where operations recently faced a suspension due to a subsea pipeline issue. The new agreement significantly expands KBR’s scope, providing comprehensive EPCM services to BP’s extensive energy portfolio.
This agreement comes on the heels of KBR’s recent successes, including securing a front-end engineering design contract for the Qalhat LNG complex in Oman, part of the Sur LNG Train 4 project aimed at enhancing the region’s LNG capacity.
For BP, this deal aligns with its strategy to strengthen its global operations while transitioning to cleaner energy solutions. The partnership with KBR is poised to drive innovation and efficiency in both conventional and new energy projects, cementing their shared commitment to a sustainable energy future.
BP's Zacks Rank & Key Picks
BP and KBR currently carry a Zack Rank #3 (Hold) each.
energy sector may look at a couple of better-ranked stocks like Sunoco LP ( SUN Quick Quote SUN - Free Report) and TechnipFMC plc ( FTI Quick Quote FTI - Free Report) . While Sunoco presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), TechnipFMC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Sunoco is a leading wholesale motor fuel distributor in the United States, boasting a vast distribution network spanning 40 states. With long-term contracts servicing more than 10,000 convenience stores, it distributes more than 10 fuel brands, ensuring a stable revenue stream. Sunoco is poised to benefit from the strategic acquisitions aimed at diversifying its business portfolio.
TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. It focuses on the subsea segment in offshore basins worldwide. FTI’s growing backlog ensures strong revenue visibility and supports margin improvements.
